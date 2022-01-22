I believe that Americans need to see a lot less of the name-calling that takes place in our political arenas.

However, if former President Donald Trump is a “clown,” as President Joe Biden called him in one of the presidential debates last year, then “stooge” is a fair label for Biden.

In my view, the best things that could possibly result from Biden’s election win and presidency are that they will clearly demonstrate two key realities about liberals and the Democratic Party. First, that they are supreme promise-makers, but consistently fail to deliver results on any of those promises. Second, that whatever they say, the opposite is intended or produced.

Who would have ever thought that there would be a U.S. president whose incompetence, in my view, could surpass that of former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama? I predict that very soon there will be almost as many liberals dreading the next three years as there are conservatives and independents.

Tom Mannon

Warwick Township