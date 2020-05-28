Having been a horse lover for years, I knew Kentucky was home to many noble thoroughbred horses. Recently, while listening to national TV, I heard two Kentucky senators make live remarks: Sen. Mitch McConnell said New York and other blue states having COVID-19 financial losses should file for bankruptcy rather than look to federal aid. And Sen. Rand Paul bashed Dr. Anthony Fauci’s medical knowledge.

I now know that Kentucky is home to another member of the equine family: the jackass.

Don Fuhrman

Warwick Township