From 1950 to 1970, my wife grew up in Kensington, a neighborhood that straddles the Lower Northeast and North Philadelphia sections of Philadelphia. It was a lower-middle class/working-class area in which to grow up and spend her formative years. Imagine Lancaster’s Seventh Ward during the same period.

Unlike our city, Kensington slowly went downhill throughout the past four or five decades to become what it is today — an all-but-uninhabitable wasteland of many strung-out and unfortunate souls, addicted to anything you can name.

YouTube has numerous videos depicting the condition Kensington finds itself in, and I find it unconscionable that it continues to be in such a sorry state. While East Kensington has experienced some gentrification, much of Kensington remains in dire straits. It seems that blind eyes have been turned toward the neighborhood and its citizens, and the governor and anyone with any authority should be totally ashamed and held to account for allowing this to continue.

The videos will haunt you. The trash and the number of folks (barely) existing in and on the streets will shock you.

This isn’t the America I’d like to believe it is; this is a graphic novel based on a nightmare scenario that awaits a solution that may never come.

Perhaps it’s all been swept into that corner of Philadelphia. For now, Kensington is a sad and terribly wounded neighborhood that was once a safe and harmonious place to grow up and call home.

Steve Kurtz

East Petersburg