Dear Charles Stouff:

I am responding to your op-ed in the May 17 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Give me liberty or give me a stimulus check”), in which you had the temerity to quote Helen Keller in support of your defense of personal liberty.

I hope you realize that Keller was an avowed and active member of the Socialist Party, and not a right-wing conservative. She championed working-class and women’s issues for many years.

So, before you use her for your causes, know that Keller would never have supported your views or opinions.

Stephen Caldwell

East Lampeter Township