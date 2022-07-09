Is anybody starting to notice that we are being treated differently by some doctors, lawyers and other professionals — who were once regarded as society’s most trustworthy individuals?

Some employers, bank managers and others are looking at social media to see if they deem you worthy of their delicate genius. If your political affiliation has anything to do with how you do business with others, then you should be out of business!

The time has come, people! Take this country back! I love how everyone who is telling us how to live is filthy rich — yet their advice never makes us rich! We’re right where they seemingly want us: broke and worried! I say it’s time to flip the table!

Dean Hostetter

East Donegal Township