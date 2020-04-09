We lounge in our favorite spot, the deck. The distant sound of traffic gently rumbles through the air.

The trees are leafing and the buds sway in the sun-laden breeze. The grass begs to be cut, and a few neighbors have succumbed to its lush plea.

The granddogs loll around in the sun and watch over the yard with half-lidded eyes.

The birds fill the air with their tweets, and the delicate smell of lilacs tickles the nose with a sweet scent.

All seems peaceful and serene.

Then one remembers with a shock that a vicious virus is on the prowl, and its invisibility threatens us all.

We cling with hopeful souls to the phrase “This too shall pass.” We press it to our hearts and hug tight.

We need our precious health, so we will continue to stay home. We will keep our distance so we can welcome a future free of this breath-stealing virus.

Our isolation will give way to the delighted cries of family and friends clamoring for hugs and kisses.

Stay home so we can make this a reality. Please.

Cathleen Panus

East Petersburg