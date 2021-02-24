Letters to the editor

In my view, the proposed Willow Valley Mosaic, as pictured in LNP | LancasterOnline on Feb. 17 (“Hopes building”), is neither visually attractive, nor does it fit in its surroundings.

The amount of traffic such a building would generate would seemingly only exacerbate the already bad situation (and the notoriously bad air quality).

The rosy economic projections may — or may not — come true.

Lancaster city needs more affordable housing for its current residents, not luxury apartments for the New York millionaires.

Celica Barham

Lancaster

