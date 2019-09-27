In response to the Sept. 24 article “Roundly criticized,” I am writing as a proponent of the roundabout. I live in the neighborhood and use that intersection daily. I absolutely agree with the comment regarding a need for more stable structure; the cones are knocked down frequently.
Otherwise, I disagree with the article’s comments. This intersection was always very dangerous. I feel much safer using the intersection now and bicycle through it frequently.
Prior to the roundabout, I avoided New and Plum streets at all costs. I hope that the city does not remove it. I would guess the issues with people ignoring it are related to the poor signage and its sudden appearance.
If you do not use Plum Street frequently, you would never know it is there. There is one sign each way immediately before you enter the intersection; that does not necessarily give motorists a lot of heads-up.
I don’t believe a stop sign is a bad idea. However, I feel the functionality of the roundabout is just fine and allows traffic flow more efficiently. Northeast Lancaster, my vote is to keep it.
Mary Purcell
Lancaster