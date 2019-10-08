I went to Green Dragon in Ephrata to buy our local produce and other supplies. Where there should have been apples and peaches, I saw huge flags and banners and hats — which could be bought from vendors at a price — extolling the greatness of President Donald Trump.
There was another era in which a country displayed huge banners and flags. It was Germany in the 1930s, extolling the greatness of Adolf Hitler.
To the owners of the Green Dragon: Please keep the politics out of your business. It would be a better place if you did that. It is so easy to push the politics of hate where we live and then endorse it at the ballot box.
Richard F. Smith
Ephrata