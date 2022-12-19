I really appreciate the Dec. 12 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Housing in county too pricey for low wages.”

I find it helpful to know what is happening in our community. Now, I strongly encourage the newspaper to take the next step: Investigate the reasons for the increasing prices.

Are the costs of building and maintaining property increasing at the same rate as the prices? Have owners’ costs gone up as much as the prices have?

Essentially, I am asking: To what extent is the rise in prices a reflection of an increase in true costs, as compared to a “getting what the market will bear” approach?

The so-called “law of supply and demand” is not a law at all. It is an excuse to increase profits and results in favoring the wealthy — those who can afford to pay more.

Having a more complete understanding of the factors impacting housing costs would enable us to make better-informed decisions as concerned citizens, community activists and voters.

David Miron

Manheim Township