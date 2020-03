I would like to thank LNP | LancasterOnline for continuing to report on all the news that is occurring, not only in our area, but around the nation and the world.

The broadcast media are so focused on the virus that they have forgotten everything else. Their blanket coverage reminds me of the Vietnam War era, when all we ever heard about was the war, as if nothing else was going on in the world.

Please keep up the good work.

David Brodar

Warwick Township