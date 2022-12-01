It is disheartening to hear how many people seem to want to censor school libraries and Christianize their content.

Religion should be taught at home, not at a public school. Your child’s morality should be taught at home, not at a public school.

Muslim students and Jewish students do not have to be “Christianized” by you. You do not have that right.

What your child reads and believes is up to you when in your home. They are not a function of the school library. The library is a place where your child can go to learn and widen his or her intellectual horizons. I believe that it can lead him or her away from the narrow-mindedness that you apparently possess.

To school librarians I say, “Hang in there. Your work is of great value.”

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown