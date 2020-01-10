Thank you, thank you, thank you for the well-written, easy to comprehend op-ed in the Dec. 21 edition of LNP. The piece by Stuart Wesbury, headlined “Lessons from the British: Enough with the nonsense,” was such a welcome opinion to read. I believe that we need more like this expressed on the Opinion pages of LNP. Also, Wesbury is a welcome change from some writers who appear very frequently. (Please keep Cal Thomas coming!) It is good to have some other voices.
Wesbury laid out so well the scenario that has happened in Great Britain over the past three years and then compared it to the scenario that is taking place in the United States right now — and has been ever since the day Donald Trump was elected as president of our country. I applaud LNP for printing such a well-written and conservative approach to what is happening in our country today, as the Democrats try to upend the election of 2016 and the almost 63 million people who voted for Trump.
As Wesbury stated, many Americans have reached the limit of their endurance concerning the circus that is going on in Washington, D.C. Please continue to publish more op-eds like this that are so well-written and easy to digest. Thank you so much.
Joan H. Saunders
East Hempfield Township