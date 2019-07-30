As I opened my email folder, while mixing my protein shake, I began reading the June 19 e-newspaper version of LNP and was struck by how far we have come from, say, the 1970s. I usually head straight for the letters to the editor to see what my community is thinking. I came across the letter “Placing blame in the wrong places,” and I asked myself, we do live in the 21st century, right?
The writer says she doesn’t want to see innocent babies tortured during abortion. That’s fine. Nobody is forcing her to. Turn away and mind your own business. She says blame the woman and the man who got her pregnant. That’s right! Not only blame them, but it’s their “situation” to handle and not hers.
She goes on to say that sexual relations in this country have become a recreational activity rather than the relationship God intended. I ask her, why can’t it be both? What’s wrong with two consenting adults (notice I say that and not between a man and a woman) having conventional, satisfying sexual intercourse?
And finally, she says women are being told it’s their right, which promotes a lot of free sex for men without any responsibility. Based on personal experience, I totally disagree with that assertion. She needs to stop living her life in other folks’ bedrooms. We live in the 21st century, so start acting like it.
Todd V. Rose
Lancaster