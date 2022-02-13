Nick Charles was on point with his Jan. 30 column “Lancaster County is turning into Cherry Hill, New Jersey.” Lancaster is unique. I just moved here from New Jersey to be close to my children. Cherry Hill can stay in New Jersey.

There was a business executive who wanted to make Camden, New Jersey, a modern city by constructing tall buildings. He was going to ruin the in-between urban and suburban look and feel of the city.

Lancaster County cannot keep losing its forestry and farmland to concrete homes. It is paradise — don’t put up a parking lot, even though building up requires such lots.

I want to enjoy the view now that I’m here.

Mary Cortes

Lancaster Township.