I would like to know why horses and buggies are allowed to travel on Route 30, a good part of which is a highway.

I saw a horse and buggy recently going into the roadway near the Waffle House. There are no breakdown lanes for horses and buggies to travel on, and they have to travel in the slow lane unless they are turning into an outlet center or store. Then they have to cross a lane.

If something should happen to the buggy — say a wheel gets loose and falls off — there would be no safe place for the horse to go to. It would be in a line of traffic.

The horses could get spooked by air brakes or vehicle horns and may panic, veering into traffic and possibly getting struck by a vehicle. Being amid all that traffic must be very scary for a horse and should not be allowed. A horse’s life is at risk when it is forced onto a busy road such as Route 30.

There are other means to go shopping: calling an “English taxi” or a ride-sharing service. This could save the lives of horses and people.

Please change the laws to make it illegal to have horses and buggies on that busy stretch of Route 30 where all the stores are. It could save lives.

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township