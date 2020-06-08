The politically polarized Lancaster County commissioners came together recently and unanimously approved a plan to use some of the funds provided by the CARES Act passed by Congress to monitor and manage COVID-19 in our community.

Their plan included a provision for providing free, one-time COVID-19 testing for all residents and staff of nursing facilities in our county, as well as a rapid increase in the availability of testing (a goal of 1,000 tests per day), complemented by contact tracing for the rest of us. This is a good start.

However, skilled care facilities have the option to decline to participate. Given the limited availability and cost for testing, as well as the vulnerability of this population, I believe it would be unconscionable for a skilled care facility to decline this opportunity. LNP | LancasterOnline should monitor this program and report the participation of our skilled nursing facilities.

Eric Kearsley

West Lampeter Township