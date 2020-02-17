Under Republican President George H.W. Bush, the Clean Air Act of 1963 was amended (in 1990) with the result that hundreds of thousands of deaths were prevented and trillions of dollars saved. Currently, the Trump administration is undoing that piece of legislation, putting thousands of Americans at risk of premature death.
Forbes says that medical bills to treat pollution-related conditions cost Americans well over $800 billion annually. The Environmental Protection Agency believes that the Clean Air Act saves our country over $2 trillion every year. With a benefit to cost ratio greater than 30 to 1, eliminating this legislation would seem to be a form of financial suicide.
The Clean Air Act of 1990 targeted the repair of the ozone layer as one of its objectives. Its success has meant that many Americans have averted fatal skin cancers and the need for premature cataract removal.
Lancaster will not be able to sit on the sidelines while this disaster unfolds, as we are known to have some of the worst air pollution in the country.
It simply makes no sense to destroy the Clean Air Act so that the fossil fuel industry can make a profit at the expense of today’s society and that of future generations.
William R. Davidson Jr., M.D.
Jonestown
Lebanon County