For all those who have pets or farm animals, please make sure they have shade to get out of the hot sun. Animals do not like to be forced to stand in the sun all day long with no relief in sight. I have seen some cows trying to get under the one and only tree in a field; they all don’t fit. They must be given a choice if they want to be in the sun or not — provide them with a three-sided shed/barn. That way they have a choice and can get some shade.
Same with dogs or any other pet: Provide them with shade, or keep them inside when the sun is bright. And for both farm and domestic animals, make sure they have fresh water to drink. If you’re only providing water for them through a stream, have the water tested to be sure it’s not filled with bacteria that could harm the cow, horse or mule.
The summer is underway and it doesn’t look like there’s going to be much relief, so please do the right thing by them. All animals feel the heat; they feel pain. Please provide for them. Put yourself in their place.
Martha Brown
East Lampeter Township