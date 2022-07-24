I participated in the abortions-rights rally on the steps of the Lancaster County Courthouse on May 4. My mother had an abortion in 1928. She was 19. My grandfather took her to a doctor who was a friend of his, and she had a safe abortion.

I have been a Planned Parenthood supporter for 52 years and have served on the Lancaster Planned Parenthood’s board. I also volunteered there. Our clinic was firebombed in 1993, with damages amounting to $140,000, and the case has never been solved. We did not do abortions there.

After moving to York, I volunteered in the York clinic. My duties included staying with the patient through the procedure and taking her back to recovery. Our doctor would not do the abortion if he felt there was any hesitancy about the procedure coming from the patient. At times, I had patients leave the table because they changed their minds.

We had to hire off-duty York police officers to keep the peace. The picketers knocked down our escort, blocked the entrance to the clinic and videotaped our patients, escorts, staff and volunteers. We had multiple bomb threats during the eight years I volunteered there; we had to be evacuated into the parking lot. The doctor had to be picked up at a secret location and brought in via our back door with escorts.

To the very core of my being, I am an abortion-rights advocate. Please keep abortion safe and legal.

Elizabeth P. Jaeger

East Hempfield Township