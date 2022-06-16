While getting gas at Turkey Hill on June 9, I glanced at the print edition of LNP | LancasterOnline. I fully expected to see something about the attempt on the life of one of our U.S. Supreme Court justices on the front page (foolishly as it turns out). I then did something I swore I would never do; I bought a copy of your newspaper.

I searched and finally found a buried, three-paragraph blip on Page A7 in the “In brief” column (“Armed man arrested for threat to kill justice”). I was not surprised. It made total sense to me. Why would a fair and balanced publication such as yours not have a front-page story about such a heinous act?

Imagine for one second if Nicholas John Roske had succeeded in killing Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Dare you suppose the true constitutional crisis that would have ensued?

Oh, wait, the Democrats were running a prime-time propaganda TV “hearing” that night. Let the charade begin!

What I view as LNP | LancasterOnline’s continued attempts to malign everything and anything related to Republicans is the very reason I no longer subscribe to your newspaper. And to think I could have put the money I wasted on your Thursday edition into my gas tank. I could have also bought half a doughnut at the counter! Welcome to Joe Biden’s America.

Ken Fry

East Hempfield Township