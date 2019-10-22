Lancaster County is a marvelous place in which to live. We prize the quality of life here — and much of that is due to our natural environment.
I inherited my Sierra Club membership from my mother, who lived with me the last four years of her life, and I’m proud of the long history of the environmental organization, founded in 1892 by famous conservationist John Muir. The Pennsylvania chapter was formed in the mid-1970s.
Barry Kauffman, candidate for Manheim Township commissioner, has been an active environmentalist for decades. Through the Sierra Club, he founded Pennsylvania’s first full-time professional environmental lobby at the state Capitol, and later went on to be the Sierra Club’s state chair. Kauffman continues his environmental work through volunteer tree plantings and stream cleanups.
Recently, Kauffman applauded the local Stauffers of Kissel Hill grocery chain for adopting plastic-free checkouts beginning in 2020. This is critically important because, according to an article in the latest edition of Sierra magazine, “Many of the plastic materials U.S. consumers try to recycle — especially plastic bags — never get recycled at all. They’re just trash.” This recycling effort has become all the more critical, because China stopped taking many U.S. recyclables within the past few years.
When elected, Kauffman will encourage other Manheim Township businesses to follow Stauffers’ lead. He will also encourage the township itself to be more environmentally conscious with its buildings and vehicles. My vote is for Barry Kauffman and a cleaner environment this Nov. 5.
Debbie Frantz
Manheim Township