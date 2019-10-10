In the late 1980s, Overlook Golf Course was almost lost to development. A real estate developer had purchased it years before and proposed to build 385 housing units there. Barry Spangler and I determined to fight this elimination of the golf course. See Page B1 of the Lancaster New Era, Sept. 11, 1989.
In the course of an 18-month struggle, a study determined Manheim Township would not realize a net financial gain. All the new real estate taxes collected would have been more than offset by increased road maintenance from about 5,800 vehicle trips per day, plus increased police, fire and ambulance services. More importantly, a new elementary school would need to be built, followed by additions to the middle and high schools.
I hold a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Connecticut and can testify God and nature have made the land in Lancaster County nearly perfect for farming. The advance of the ice age stopped not far north of here, eventually melted and left behind all the topsoil that the glaciers had pushed southward. Additionally, our climate and rainfall make our land the second most productive nonirrigated land in the world. We are exceeded only by a certain area in Ukraine.
Barry Kauffman, candidate for Manheim Township commissioner, does not understand how we can allow a part of our valuable farmland in the midst of the township’s last remaining farms to be paved over and lost forever. I hope you will join me Nov. 5 in voting for Barry Kauffman.
Peg Adams
Manheim Township