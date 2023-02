An article on the front page of the Jan. 27 LNP | LancasterOnline tells of the plight of an elderly woman facing homelessness (“Donors step up to aid woman”).

In the same day’s edition, on Page B2, is a picture and a story from The New York Times about a $12,000 pet playhouse designed for a couple’s three cats and two dogs.

Maybe better timing regarding the publication of these two articles would have been appropriate.

Claire Lunde

West Lampeter Township