“If it’s in the dog, it’s in the pup.”

I am referring to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada. I also viewed his father, Pierre Trudeau, as a tyrant 50 years ago. Pierre Trudeau would use a sledgehammer to crush a peanut to show his power to the Canadian people. I believe that Justin Trudeau is doing the same with his recent use of that nation’s Emergencies Act against the peaceful people protesting for their freedom and seeking the end of government mandates.

All truckers in North America should be commended for their bravery during the past two years. They unselfishly delivered goods and services to all of us.

But there comes a time when enough is enough. The proud, hardworking, peaceful Canadians protested in Ottawa, only to have Trudeau’s minions beat them, ride horseback through the crowd, steal their fuel, smash their windows, arrest about 200 of them, seize dozens of vehicles, freeze their bank accounts, cancel their insurance and driver’s licenses and much more.

I only hope that our neighbors to the north can rally and defeat this socialist now. Our friends need to be treated like humans, not dogs.

Jim McElroy

East Hempfield Township