The writer of the July 13 letter “Abortion is now up to the states” made a comment regarding “massive complaints” over the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The author chides people who disagreed with the decision — says to “quit your bellyaching” — and states that “The (Supreme Court) justices are smarter than you are.”

The current conservative Supreme Court “originalists” may be smarter than the majority of us, but they also seem to have an agenda intent on propelling this nation backward — and into dangerous times. Contrast their decision with the words of Justice William J. Brennan (1906-1997), who was also “smarter” than most of us and sided with the majority in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Brennan once wrote: “We current Justices read the Constitution in the only way that we can: as Twentieth Century Americans. We look to the history of the time of framing and to the intervening history of interpretation. But the ultimate question must be, what do the words of the text mean in our time? For the genius of the Constitution rests not in any static meaning it might have had in a world that is dead and gone, but in the adaptability of its great principles to cope with current problems and current needs.”

Let the complaints and the bellyaching continue. The only remedy to the decisions of this current conservative court is to vote against populism and extremism in all of its forms in the coming midterms and beyond.

Anne D. Miller

Manor Township