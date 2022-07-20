This is in response to the July 13 letter “Abortion is now up to the states.” The writer believes that abortion-rights advocates should, in his words, “quit ... bellyaching” over the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Ignoring the obvious statement that no one should have a choice over another person’s body, I would like to point out that the main cause for concern should be that former President Donald Trump’s three nominees to the Supreme Court lied when they said they would keep the status quo on abortion. They outright lied during their confirmation hearings. That is the problem.

I would also posit the question of what happens when the Supreme Court decides to turn interracial marriage and/or same-sex marriage over to the states. How many Americans will have to suffer? This isn’t bellyaching, and it should be cause for concern for all Americans, whatever their views are on abortion.

Seth Robinson

East Drumore Township