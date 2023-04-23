Jessica Lopez and others in Pennsylvania struggled to put their lives together after a battle for civil rights and a better life for others. The struggle is for equal treatment — not better treatment than you. Some who struggled are headed to jail, as decided by the very people they were fighting against.

The sentences these judges are meting out are indicative of what’s going on in our national politics. If you are a person of color, shut your mouth or our system will punish you.

The message for people not of color is, “Keep crying about false comparatives, and we will reward you.”

Our former president has maneuvered thus far to keep himself out of jail, and everyone in his circle has proven that subpoenas, like taxes, are for the “little people.”

People not of color seem to have the attitude that white supremacy cannot survive through democracy and that it’s OK for autocracy to be instituted — anything to maintain control of the governing systems. You can be as racist as you want; I don’t have to accept it!

The last straw for this country will be if Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pardons a convicted murderer (Daniel Perry) because Abbott does not believe anything but “White Lives Matter.” Why should the “little people” participate in any of these systems? Why pay taxes? Why show up for trials that will put you in jail? Why answer subpoenas?

I will leave you with one more question: Do you believe that people of color will settle for less than equality ever again?

Roger Culbreth

East Hempfield Township