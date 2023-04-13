The April 5 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Lopez to serve time in prison” concerned the sentencing of one of the protesters from the September 2020 demonstration in downtown Lancaster following a fatal police shooting.

I use the word demonstration loosely. Several people came out in support of Jessica Lopez, calling her a good person. Good people aren’t convicted of riot, conspiracy to riot, failure to disperse, defiant trespass, obstructing highways and disorderly conduct.

Lopez knowingly participated and she now must face the punishment. Many people had the opportunity to calm the situation but chose to let it continue. Some mentioned humanity in the criminal justice system. Was humanity served by destroying property and possibly causing injury to others? In my opinion, justice was served.

David W. Greiner

Lancaster