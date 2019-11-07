All laws should be based on love and truth. The summation of all valid law is to love God with our whole being and to love our neighbor as ourselves. The purpose of the law is to support life and heal problems. Law should not be used as a reason to judge and should be based on love.
Justice is fair play and the golden rule all rolled into one. Justice is a balance maintained by giving and taking. It leads to a healthy person or a healthy planet and all things in between. It produces a fair price for goods and services. Justice is fairness without revenge and is defined as no one losing. Justice is a way of living, not an act of punishment after an act. It is an action, not a reaction. It is not a way to even the score.
We demonstrate our definition of justice by the way we experience and create life.
The correct application of justice is through forgiveness. The experiences of this world are based on illusions and forgiveness is appropriate, because it’s impossible to know everything connected to an event and make a correct evaluation, and because at times those judging lack good will. However, forgiveness doesn’t mean we should allow destructive actions or senseless behavior to continue. There are times when a person or nation must be restrained, because the person or nation is abusing others and refuses to stop.
Paul E. Troutman Jr.
Manor Township