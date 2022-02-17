The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and others in the civil rights movement talked of keeping eyes on the prize. With the passing of Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier last month, we can think about what that prize might be or might have been.

Was it the Academy Award that Poitier won in 1964, or was it the heavyweight championship title that Muhammad Ali won that same year? But those are only individual prizes that exceptional Black men earned. They are great successes, but not what I believe King meant by keeping your eyes fixed on what was achievable — justice.

In February 2020, Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was killed by three white men in Glynn County, Georgia. Those men were not arrested until the failure to bring charges sparked nationwide protests.

Arbery might have had his eyes on the prize, too. This is how contradiction manifests in America. “What happens to a dream deferred?” asked poet Langston Hughes.

On Feb. 2, Amir Locke was fatally shot by Minneapolis Police Department officers executing a no-knock search warrant on which Locke was not even named as a suspect. Locke’s parents said their son had plans to start a music career but, tragically, “his dreams have been destroyed.”

I believe that racism and fascism are threatening this nation more than at any other time. With the combination of racial discrimination, the movement to take away women’s rights, anti-union efforts, pro-gun/anti-government groups and antisemitic and anti-Muslim views, I believe we have racist, fascist flags being raised all over the United States of America.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster