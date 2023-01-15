Joe Biden’s job as president of the United States — his main purpose — is to have high regard or respect for the American people. However, I believe that the American people have been led dangerously astray.

A few examples are the high prices for gas, electricity and food, plus allowing gas and oil to come from outside our country when we have plenty to be had from within own country.

Another main concern I have involves the migrants illegally entering our country. You can’t have an open border without conflict. Even though you have some good people entering, as we have witnessed, there are also drugs and criminals entering. I heard an interview on Fox News with a woman who lived near the border. She said she was afraid to go to bed at night for fear of her home being broken into.

Thus, I’m not only concerned about her safety, but also about the rest of the citizens living along the border who are filled with anxiety and fear. How can we ever fulfill God’s wishes when he states for us to live in peace?

I invite all of you who believe that President Biden is doing a great job to exchange your residence with the residence of someone living at the border. I know plenty of people who will contribute toward your move. I am anxious to see how many of you would be willing to do this exchange, since you believe Biden is doing such a good job. (And please take Biden with you.)

If you chicken out, I hope you have enough of the spirit of the Christ in you to pray for the border residents.

Clayton Frackman

West Lampeter Township