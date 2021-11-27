With the seemingly increasing number of homeless people living on the streets of Lancaster and the many businesses looking to hire people, why not consider a plan to interview individuals who might have previous work experiences but have now fallen on hard times? These are individuals who might be candidates for employment.

If places like the Water Street Mission and the former St. Joseph Hospital could be made available for temporary housing while candidates for employment work to secure permanent housing, it might have a significant impact on reducing the homeless population in Lancaster. And it could be an example for other counties with homelessness issues in their communities.

Please. Let’s put a plan together for ending the increasing homelessness problem in Lancaster. It’s painful to see, especially with winter not far away.

America is a country that has solved greater problems. Why can’t we take on this shameful situation, which requires a serious effort to solve it?

Robert Monzon

Lancaster