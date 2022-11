The jury that handled the sentencing of Parkland, Florida, shooter Nikolas Cruz must not have had a Bible in hand when determining whether to recommend the death penalty or life imprisonment.

If they had a Bible, I believe there wouldn’t have been any problem coming to a decision. All they had to do was read Numbers 35:16-34 in the Old Testament.

Shame on the jury for causing many people a lot of grief.

Clayton Frackman

West Lampeter Township