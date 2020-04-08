I think the time has come for our state Legislature to go with 100% mail-in for the June 2 primary election. The odds are that, even if it’s not required, most people will still want to practice social distancing at that time.

In order for all voters to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots by May 26, and receive them before the election, the state needs to pass legislation very soon.

I would encourage LNP | LancasterOnline to reach out to our legislators and get their views on the subject.

John Streeter

West Lampeter Township