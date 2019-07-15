My wife and I went to the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration in Lancaster city’s Musser Park, as we’ve done for a number of years. We’ve always enjoyed it. We liked the Malta Band concert very much. It’s great when you can experience live music. But we were disappointed by what seemed to be a relatively small turnout of people to enjoy the concert. In past years, there were rows of people sitting in lawn chairs seeing and hearing great music, but this year, the numbers seemed to be down.
Maybe there weren’t as many people at the celebration as in years past because people didn’t know about it? I knew about the event, because I saw the banner advertising it while driving past the park. There were promotions and coverage in LNP for the downtown Lancaster celebration, the Sunday Long’s Park concert and the Lititz event, but nothing about Musser Park Fourth of July. Why not?
Bernie Shire
Lancaster Township