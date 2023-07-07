July 4, 2023, was the 247th anniversary of our nation’s founding. In that day’s edition of LNP | LancasterOnline, there was no mention of that on Page A1 (except, of course, the date at the top of the page).

In fact, the only mentions of the commemoration of this event were on Page A2 with “Top-read stories” (mentioning fireworks displays), a note on holiday closures and a mention in “Today in history”; Page A3 (“Clear view of fireworks in forecast today”); the “Fourth of July thank-you letters” headline on the Opinion page (note that none of the letters mentions the Fourth of July or Independence Day); Tom Purcell’s column (he is a syndicated columnist, not an LNP | LancasterOnline employee); an editorial cartoon featuring Lady Liberty; and six rather obtuse references on — of all places — the Comics pages.

There was no mention at all of Independence Day, the Declaration of Independence or the founding or our nation written by LNP | LancasterOnline staff. No article. No Opinion piece. No mention on the Nation & World page.

I am greatly saddened by the direction LNP | LancasterOnline has taken. Apparently, a Sacramento Bee article on a stray police dog from California takes precedence over celebrating the founding of our nation.

I would have thought that the commemoration of the founding of the United States would have warranted more attention. Very sad indeed.

Robert Weaver

East Lampeter Township