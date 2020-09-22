With regard to the condemnation of President Donald Trump over seeking deferments to avoid military service during the Vietnam War, Joseph Biden did exactly the same thing — he had deferments and never served.

It has been decades since a combat military veteran has been elected as president. Gone are the days of Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush.

Instead of focusing on what the president did not do, the focus should be on what he has accomplished — especially for the military and veterans. Trump has strengthened our national defense, pushed through long-overdue pay raises for all of our servicemen and servicewomen and cleaned up the Department of Veterans Affairs. This was accomplished along with a number of other improvements, despite sometimes-unprecedented opposition in Washington.

Misinformation seems to be the rule of the day, and it saddens me to see fellow veterans fall into the same trap as many others who believe everything they read, see on TV or read on the internet. The late Will Rogers is believed to have said something to the effect of, “All I know is just what I read in the papers, and that’s an alibi for my ignorance.”

Gary M. Levinson

Lancaster Township