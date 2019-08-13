Our penal system is based on our perceived idea of how morals should run our society. When it comes to improving the penal system, another way to look at our laws is to determine if they are functional. Do they work or not? This response has a totally different context. This would be a major paradigm shift. It would eliminate our cycle of violence, destruction and death. This cycle will never end until we see things differently.
Let’s examine the death penalty for functionality. Does the death penalty even things? Yes. Does the death penalty deter other murders? No. Statistics prove this. A society using violence to end violence only perpetuates violence.
Thoughts, words or deeds either succeed or fail to get us to our goals. If they succeed, they are a correct or a right choice. If they fail, they are an incorrect or a wrong choice. Wrong is not a moral failure or transgression of God’s will. We just couldn’t reach our goals. By removing moral authority from our choices, we remove the possibility of invoking the word of God, or spiritual mandate to enforce laws on personal behavior.
Our culture tries to apply justice to adjust conflicting claims fairly by handing out rewards and punishments. Unfortunately, our justice system is flawed. A major flaw is that the rich and powerful can unduly affect the decisions of the system in their favor. At the other end of the spectrum are the poor, weak and downtrodden who receive little justice.
Paul E. Troutman Jr.
Manor Township