The police officer who stopped Judge Dennis Reinaker’s car should be commended for doing his job and protecting citizens. That patrolman doesn’t know who is getting out of the car. With everything that is happening in the world, don’t you think a judge should know — if anyone — how to conduct himself on the road?
The Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board did not treat Reinaker like the ordinary tailgating driver he was (“Board: Reinaker violated ethics,” Dec. 31, and “Judging a judge,” Jan. 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial). If he was late for a meeting, it’s a shame — he should have woken up earlier.
What ever happened to people going by the law? If this is the way our leaders are going to act, then why don’t they let the prisoners out and I’ll live in the prison to be safe! Thank the state Judicial Conduct Board for not doing its job.
Denise Clissold
Elizabethtown