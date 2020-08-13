Journalism can live in the age of President Donald Trump. Jonathan Swan of the website Axios and Chris Wallace of Fox News are proof.

Cable news outlets need to stop promoting the “pretty people” and hire journalists who are scholars and who can point out when a politician (or corporate scion) is lying to them.

In way too many instances, the interviewer has been seemingly selected for the set of their jaw or their attractiveness and know little more about the subject than how to pronounce all of the words in their first question.

Swan and Wallace knew enough to stop the interview and say “No” to inaccurate information. Nearly everyone else has just let the lies float into the public ether, where Trump’s supporters gobble it up and regurgitate it as fact. Journalists need to read “Trump: The Art of the Deal” by Tony Schwartz (who actually wrote it).

The book tells you how to bluster your way through a negotiation or an interview. Trump has owned almost every interview he ever did because of his bombastic and often abusive manner. It’s now time to turn the tables and use his own tactics to restrain him. You don’t have to call him a liar (truth should be evident and provable) — we just need to stop letting him get away with it.

It is time for journalists to fight back and regain their position as guardians of truth, not simply megaphones for words.

Signed, a retired journalist.

Glenn Knight

Lititz