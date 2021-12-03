Let me see if I have this straight: Lancaster County commissioners Chair Josh Parsons essentially accuses county President Judge David Ashworth of politicizing staff shortages and the related safety concerns at the county courthouse. And then, in the second paragraph of his four-page diatribe against Ashworth, Parsons blames President Joe Biden for the current economic climate of this country amid a global pandemic that began a year before Biden took office and is only getting worse?

Parsons also uses the occasion to wax poetic about how much he and his fellow Republican commissioner, and other county GOP elected officials, value the Constitution, civil liberties, freedom, etc., and rails against Ashworth for taking extra precautions designed to protect workers and the public in this pandemic. Parsons has blamed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for everything bad that has happened in Pennsylvania. And yet I have never heard Parsons — or any GOP leader in Lancaster County — denounce Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker for voting to overturn the will of Pennsylvanians in the 2020 presidential election. Nor have I seen Parsons exhibit any leadership skills during the pandemic. I have only heard him blame others.

Parsons’ four-page letter was clearly addressed to his political cronies while deflecting the issues raised by Ashworth. It offered no substantive guidance and seemed rather sophomoric. If one is not part of the solution, one is part of the problem. Parsons needs to start showing leadership skills if, in fact, he has any.

Elaine Keno

Manor Township