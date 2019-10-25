Deb Jones is the perfect new voice for Elizabethtown Borough Council. She has experience as a litigation paralegal and social worker, and is a savvy and skilled entrepreneur with education and experience to help lead Elizabethtown forward. Throughout her career, she has developed skills of communication, collaboration and the ability to drive a vision to get things done.
Jones, husband Rick and their teens have lived in Elizabethtown for more than 24 years. They participate in the community, volunteer, attend church and school and support local businesses. As the director of Elizabethtown Community Housing & Outreach Services, Jones developed this fledgling nonprofit with one employee just three years ago into the thriving enterprise it is today, with a greatly increased budget and 16 employees. New jobs created in E-town!
Jones brings a fresh and energetic perspective, envisioning a vibrant town center dotted with restaurants and successful businesses that provide the necessities for residents. A strong advocate for Elizabethtown, she will help expand public transportation to include routes to nearby industrial parks. Since safety and security are of utmost importance to her, Jones will support vital protective services as well as collaborate with first responders, Elizabethtown Area School District and others to provide prevention strategies.
Finally, she will champion open communication, community involvement and partnerships to ensure Elizabethtown promotes the most well-informed ideas, while using resources wisely and effectively. She will maintain the best of the present while working for an even better tomorrow. Vote for Deb Jones on Nov. 5!
Rebecca Hostetler
Elizabethtown