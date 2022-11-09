The petroleum industry has had its hands tied by a 102-year-old section of the Merchant Marine Act titled the Jones Act. This law requires any routes between U.S. ports to be flagged only by U.S. vessels.

The request to the White House to remove the restrictions of the Jones Act would immediately remove barriers and let the market address the much-publicized diesel fuel and heating oil supply tightness in the Mid-Atlantic region by sailing these energy products to the Mid-Atlantic region from the Gulf — in one-third of the time it takes for the traditional pipeline supply.

But it seems that the White House is not interested in this solution at this time. Why would it not want to remove barriers and allow a faster energy supply to tight markets facing higher costs? Is it because of an election in which specific American workers needed to be protected and votes needed to be secured?

The time is now to act responsibly and address significant inflation and high energy costs. When the White House states that it is doing everything it can to address rising energy costs and inflation, there is one very significant tool in its toolbox that it is holding back on. Why?

Michael DeBerdine

Millersville