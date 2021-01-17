I add my voice to those calling for 11th Congressional District U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to resign immediately.

My opinion has nothing to do with politics, policy or political party. It has everything to do with integrity, trust and courage. The responsibility of our representative is to represent us and to inform us.

I believe that Rep. Smucker knowingly supported misinformation that reinforces and stokes the fears and concerns of his constituents — all of his constituents — who are just trying to survive in these chaotic times.

Smucker’s objection to accepting Pennsylvania’s certified election results undermines not only our American justice system, which found no evidence of fraud, but the Republican-led Pennsylvania Legislature and the state government, which did an excellent job making sure the election was conducted lawfully, according to the procedures and rules it established.

I believe there are hundreds of Republicans with leadership skills in this congressional district who would have had the courage to look their constituents in the eye and say, “There is nothing to object to. I will continue to work as hard as I can to represent you and honestly inform you.”

I submit that such an individual would do a much more effective job representing District 11 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rich Barbour

Lititz