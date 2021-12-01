When LNP | LancasterOnline published its important reporting on white nationalists meeting and recruiting in our community, I was heartened by the response from this paper, as well as (some) local leaders denouncing their hateful ideology.

When I read the words of local officials or institutions denouncing the views of bigots, I hear a conscious effort to distance themselves from such people and their views, while doing nothing to stop its spread in others, nor acknowledging the complicity we all share in upholding the systems that allow that hate to thrive.

As we enter the season of light, I would encourage us — especially all who claim to denounce white supremacy — to embrace a central message of Hanukkah: resistance. The Maccabees faced overwhelming opposition, not just from invaders, but from their own countryfolk, who didn’t think it was a fight worth fighting or a fight that could be won. In the end, it was the Maccabees’ steadfastness and determination that reclaimed the land of Judea.

It is not enough to simply say “their hateful views are not mine” when so much of our community is in endangered by the creep of emboldened white supremacy into local institutions, school boards and higher offices.

I hope all will be part of the local gatherings in Penn Square for the lighting of the menorah each evening this week at 5:30 (except Friday, when it will be held at 4 p.m.) so we can reflect, and then join the fight to actively root out hate in our community.

Aaron Spangler

Lancaster