The Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging local volunteers here in Lancaster to make a difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

An estimated 6.7 million Americans ages 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s. Here in Pennsylvania, there are more than 280,000.

As the number of Americans 65 and older continues to grow, so too will the number and proportion of Americans with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. It is vital that we continue to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and ask more community members to consider volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Association.

One way to get involved is by joining me on the executive leadership team of the Lancaster Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is set to take place Sept. 23 at Overlook Park in Manheim Township.

I invite other Lancaster County residents to help fight this devastating disease because more volunteers are needed. There are many ways that everyone in our community can get involved with the Alzheimer’s Association. Learn more at alz.org/volunteer.

For information, resources and local support services, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website at alz.org or call its 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Jona Green

Executive leadership team member,

Lancaster Walk to End Alzheimer’s