The radical left passed the so-called Equality Act in the House. Conservatives, sound the alarm. The Equality Act would nullify constitutional protections for religious rights.
Join the nonviolent resistance. Stand up and speak out everywhere and every time the left pushes its lies and propaganda against conservatives guarding the Judeo-Christian values and moral standards that have kept America sane, with a testimony of decency among the nations of the world.
Boldly say, “No!” We’re not buying the false charges and daily mantras of “racist,” “homophobe,” “Islamophobe.” Say no to the shameful agendas of the abortion and homosexual industries. No to those overwhelming this nation by forced immigration.
We don’t have to wait till the socialists with a worldview without God destroy America. Stop supporting the liberal media. Quit addiction to Facebook, Twitter, etc. Pull the plug on Google and Amazon. Investigate what liberal bias has infiltrated the public school curricula. Stop sending your kids to colleges that pervert their minds and distort history. Talk to your family, friends and neighbors about voting liberals out of local, state and national office.
Men, young and old, take the leadership in your families, and teach your children to fear God. Open the Bible and gather your children for prayer, and have the courage to declare, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!”
Frank Testa
Christiana