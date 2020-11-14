This is regarding the “honesty” of President-elect Joe Biden. If you remember, Biden said in 2013 that when the children at the Nickel Mines Amish schoolhouse were killed in 2006, he was golfing in the area and heard gunshots. When reporters talked to the owner of the golf club closest to Nickel Mines, the owner said Biden had not been there. Other golf courses in the area were checked also, and Biden hadn’t visited those courses either that day.

So, if he lies about something as horrible as that, what else is he lying about? He has said he doesn’t want to defund the police, for instance.

Who comes to our aid in an emergency? The police. I am thankful President Donald Trump will not defund the police. They deserve our respect for going out every day in an unpredictable world to protect us. So no thank you to Joe Biden.

Sandra Hart

Lititz