There are mornings when I read the headlines and editorials of this newspaper and just roll my eyes and shake my head at the false narratives that are printed on its pages. Worse still are the people who believe it all.

I’m seeing in sources, other than LNP | LancasterOnline, that people are experiencing voters’ remorse now that their man Joe is in office. As AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka told Axios recently, labor unions were disappointed that President Biden shut down the Keystone XL pipeline project. (I imagine that many are discovering that they were lied to about a great number of things.) With the stroke of a pen this president has already cost 1,000 union jobs and 10,000 projected construction jobs, according to one labor union. And with his plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour, small businesses will not be able to pay their employees and likely will either let some go or close their doors forever.

He has effectively condoned the killing of millions of unborn babies. He may make American dependent again on foreign oil (watch those pump prices rise). He has halted construction of the southern border wall. And this doesn’t even cover half of the damage he’s doing. But hey, who cares, right? At least you don’t have to read about Trump’s mean tweets any more.

Terry Shumaker

Mount Joy Township